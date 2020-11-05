In last trading session, Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw 1,678,843 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.69 trading at $4.8 or 24.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $760.93 Million. That closing price of ATHA’s stock is at a discount of 10.33% from its 52-week high price of $22.14 and is indicating a premium of 36.05% from its 52-week low price of $15.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 244.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 359.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +114.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.51% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Athira Pharma, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ATHA for having 15.58 Thousand shares of worth $287.51 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.