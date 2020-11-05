In last trading session, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw 2,347,586 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.04 or 3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.37 Million. That closing price of ARC’s stock is at a discount of -29.03% from its 52-week high price of $1.6 and is indicating a premium of 72.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 284.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 244.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.33%, in the last five days ARC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 0.8% to its value on the day. ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.71% in past 5-day. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) showed a performance of 26.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 138.1 Million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 182.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +182.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 182.26% for stock’s current value.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.41 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2019. Company posted $97.11 Million and $97.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.3% while estimating it to be 0.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

ARC Dividends

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARC for having 3.23 Million shares of worth $3.23 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC, which was holding about 2.39 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 997830 shares of worth $997.83 Thousand or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 549.01 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $549.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.