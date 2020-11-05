In last trading session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw 932,924 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.47 trading at -$0.66 or -2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $938.96 Million. That closing price of ICPT’s stock is at a discount of -339.06% from its 52-week high price of $125 and is indicating a premium of 5.09% from its 52-week low price of $27.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 585.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 754.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.93 in the current quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.27%, in the last five days ICPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $30.90- price level, adding 7.86% to its value on the day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.01% in past 5-day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) showed a performance of -30.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.99 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $66.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 133.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +391.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.94% for stock’s current value.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -66.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.43% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.5% in the current quarter and calculating 39.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.63 Million for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $61.95 Million and $71.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.9% while estimating it to be 16.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.89%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 297 institutions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ICPT for having 4.82 Million shares of worth $230.99 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.49 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.07 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1163715 shares of worth $48.25 Million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 801.53 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $38.4 Million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.