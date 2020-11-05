In last trading session, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) saw 3,246,448 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.38 trading at $3.38 or 13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.75 Billion. That closing price of AMWL’s stock is at a discount of -42.27% from its 52-week high price of $41.8 and is indicating a premium of 24.78% from its 52-week low price of $22.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Well Corporation (AMWL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.29% for stock’s current value.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.45 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -65.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%