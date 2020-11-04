Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1,387,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $114.66 per share which meant it gained $4.69 on the day or 4.26% during that session. The ZEN stock price is -2.35% off its 52-week high price of $117.35 and 56.19% above the 52-week low of $50.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 Million shares.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Sporting 4.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the ZEN stock price touched $117.35 or saw a rise of 2.29%. Year-to-date, Zendesk, Inc. shares have moved 49.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have changed 10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.6.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zendesk, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.84%, compared to 4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.3%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $277.82 Million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $290.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $229.87 Million and $237.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.9% for the current quarter and 22.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-23.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 75%.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.09% with a share float percentage of 100.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zendesk, Inc. having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.78 Million shares worth more than $954.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $927.49 Million and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 6337166 shares of worth $561.03 Million while later fund manager owns 3.26 Million shares of worth $288.58 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.