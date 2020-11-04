WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,165,913 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $379.34 Million, closed the last trade at $5.68 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The WIMI stock price is -419.37% off its 52-week high price of $29.5 and 43.66% above the 52-week low of $3.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 879.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the WIMI stock price touched $5.85-2 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares have moved 3.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 8.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 640Million shares shorted with days to cover at 217.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.85% from current levels.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.6%.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.21% with a share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Investment Management Co Inc with over 70.07 Thousand shares worth more than $241.75 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Essex Investment Management Co Inc held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Private Advisor Group, LLC, with the holding of over 27Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.39 Thousand and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-China Growth Leaders ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 1993 shares of worth $11.1 Thousand while later fund manager owns 569 shares of worth $3.9 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.