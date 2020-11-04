Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 1,251,546 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.43 Million, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -7472.12% off its 52-week high price of $78.75 and 8.65% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the TOPS stock price touched $1.0702 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved -94.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed -7.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 861.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +861.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 861.54% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-52.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.6%.