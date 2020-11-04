TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 1,560,784 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $70.59 per share which meant it gained $3.73 on the day or 5.58% during that session. The TAL stock price is -18.54% off its 52-week high price of $83.68 and 39.99% above the 52-week low of $42.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 Million shares.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting 5.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the TAL stock price touched $70.66- or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group shares have moved 45.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have changed -7.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5800%, compared to 8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and 270% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -130.3%.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.06% with a share float percentage of 99.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 635 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 52.07 Million shares worth more than $3.56 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 15.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 45.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.12 Billion and represent 13.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.55% shares in the company for having 18485132 shares of worth $1.36 Billion while later fund manager owns 6.15 Million shares of worth $480.97 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.