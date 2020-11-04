Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1,234,378 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $69.12 per share which meant it gained $1.69 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The RL stock price is -85.6% off its 52-week high price of $128.29 and 13.45% above the 52-week low of $59.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.58.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the RL stock price touched $75.10- or saw a rise of 7.96%. Year-to-date, Ralph Lauren Corporation shares have moved -41.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) have changed -1.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $145. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.3% from current levels.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ralph Lauren Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.84%, compared to -23.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.8% and 141.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-27.5%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.31 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 Billion and $1.27 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-40.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.05%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.98% with a share float percentage of 104.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ralph Lauren Corporation having a total of 586 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.07 Million shares worth more than $367.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.98 Million and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 1458068 shares of worth $100.36 Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $96.94 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.