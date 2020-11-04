Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 2,101,506 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.91 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The ACGL stock price is -51.43% off its 52-week high price of $48.32 and 34.41% above the 52-week low of $20.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the ACGL stock price touched $32.34- or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares have moved -25.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have changed 7.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.99% from current levels.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.57%, compared to -10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.5% and 39.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.57 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.23 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.34 Billion and $1.95 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.9% for the current quarter and 14.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +124.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.31%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.9% with a share float percentage of 91.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arch Capital Group Ltd. having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.53 Million shares worth more than $1.05 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 31.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $899.5 Million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 17910789 shares of worth $513.14 Million while later fund manager owns 11.73 Million shares of worth $343.15 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.