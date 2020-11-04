salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 3,567,956 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $215.79 Billion, closed the recent trade at $250.6 per share which meant it gained $13.47 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The CRM stock price is -13.53% off its 52-week high price of $284.5 and 53.99% above the 52-week low of $115.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.57 Million shares.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the CRM stock price touched $252.31 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, salesforce.com, inc. shares have moved 54.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have changed 1.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.25 Billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.51 Billion and $4.85 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.3% for the current quarter and 13.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.72%.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.02% with a share float percentage of 87.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with salesforce.com, inc. having a total of 2419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 86.35 Million shares worth more than $16.18 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 71.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.34 Billion and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 24334127 shares of worth $4.56 Billion while later fund manager owns 24.26 Million shares of worth $4.73 Billion as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.