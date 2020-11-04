Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 251,561 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.17 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.38 per share which meant it lost -$1.75 on the day or -28.55% during that session. The KRMD stock price is -193.15% off its 52-week high price of $12.84 and 10.73% above the 52-week low of $3.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 211.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 283.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) trade information

Despite being -28.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the KRMD stock price touched $6.15-2 or saw a rise of 28.94%. Year-to-date, Repro Med Systems, Inc. shares have moved -33.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) have changed -35.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 219.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +265.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 196.8% from current levels.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.66 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.22 Million and $6.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.1% for the current quarter and 26.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -38.2%.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.8% with a share float percentage of 73.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repro Med Systems, Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Horton Capital Management, LLC with over 12.18 Million shares worth more than $109.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Horton Capital Management, LLC held 30.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.64 Million and represent 18.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 824466 shares of worth $7.4 Million while later fund manager owns 495.85 Thousand shares of worth $3.58 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.