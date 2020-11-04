Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 11,383,097 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.15 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The ALSK stock price is -1.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 52.32% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 350.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) trade information

Despite being -0.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the ALSK stock price touched $3.07-1 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. shares have moved 70.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) have changed 49.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.66% from current levels.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.6%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.02% with a share float percentage of 60.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.79 Million shares worth more than $10.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.49 Million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.06% shares in the company for having 2181044 shares of worth $6.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.55 Million shares of worth $4.33 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.