CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,021,397 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.84 Billion, closed the recent trade at $134.96 per share which meant it gained $8.1 on the day or 6.39% during that session. The CRWD stock price is -14.03% off its 52-week high price of $153.9 and 76.33% above the 52-week low of $31.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Sporting 6.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the CRWD stock price touched $137.13 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 170.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have changed -3.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $159.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $125 while the price target rests at a high of $176. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.38% from current levels.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +75.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -114.29%, compared to 5.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +70.3%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $212.59 Million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $230.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $125.12 Million and $152.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.9% for the current quarter and 51.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.46% with a share float percentage of 74.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. having a total of 810 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.62 Million shares worth more than $1.27 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.26 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 Billion and represent 6.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 4097757 shares of worth $410.96 Million while later fund manager owns 3.57 Million shares of worth $357.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.