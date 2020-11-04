Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,758,640 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.8 Billion, closed the recent trade at $488.64 per share which meant it gained $34.62 on the day or 7.63% during that session. The ADBE stock price is -9.87% off its 52-week high price of $536.88 and 47.79% above the 52-week low of $255.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 Million shares.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Sporting 7.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the ADBE stock price touched $489.28 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Adobe Inc. shares have moved 47.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have changed 1.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adobe Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.3%, compared to 2.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.2% and 14.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.6%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.36 Billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.99 Billion and $3.09 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.3% for the current quarter and 13.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +62.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.42%.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.82% with a share float percentage of 87.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adobe Inc. having a total of 2697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.55 Million shares worth more than $17.21 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.57 Billion and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 13728393 shares of worth $5.98 Billion while later fund manager owns 9.99 Million shares of worth $4.35 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.