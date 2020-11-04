United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1,425,694 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $201.45 per share which meant it gained $8.78 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The URI stock price is -1.05% off its 52-week high price of $203.57 and 70.79% above the 52-week low of $58.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 812.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Rentals, Inc. (URI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.05.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) trade information

Sporting 4.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the URI stock price touched $202.94 or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, United Rentals, Inc. shares have moved 20.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have changed 8.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $203.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $152 while the price target rests at a high of $315. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.55% from current levels.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Rentals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +81.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.75%, compared to -4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.7% and -15.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-10.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.16 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.98 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.46 Billion and $2.12 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.1% for the current quarter and -7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.15%.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.46% with a share float percentage of 100.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Rentals, Inc. having a total of 953 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.92 Million shares worth more than $1.18 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $775.56 Million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 2054401 shares of worth $306.19 Million while later fund manager owns 1.79 Million shares of worth $266.46 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.