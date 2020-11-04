EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,230,206 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.87 per share which meant it gained $2.29 on the day or 6.62% during that session. The EVER stock price is -72.06% off its 52-week high price of $63.44 and 43.04% above the 52-week low of $21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 396.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) trade information

Sporting 6.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the EVER stock price touched $38.00- or saw a rise of 2.97%. Year-to-date, EverQuote, Inc. shares have moved 7.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have changed -5.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.19% from current levels.

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EverQuote, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to -9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -800% and -125% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.98 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $58.3 Million and $73.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.3% for the current quarter and 21.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.9%.

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.46% with a share float percentage of 112.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EverQuote, Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.09 Million shares worth more than $63.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.23 Million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 722472 shares of worth $25.65 Million while later fund manager owns 675.58 Thousand shares of worth $39.29 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.57% of company’s outstanding stock.