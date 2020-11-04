Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,062,362 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $29 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 4.2% during that session. The CCC stock price is -15.69% off its 52-week high price of $33.55 and 48.28% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) trade information

Sporting 4.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the CCC stock price touched $30.28- or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved 72.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) have changed -10.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.45% from current levels.

Clarivate Plc (CCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.21%, compared to 4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.5% and 142.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +29.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $481.23 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $446.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $255.01 Million and $245.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 88.7% for the current quarter and 82.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.9%.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.88% with a share float percentage of 100.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 59.7 Million shares worth more than $1.33 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 28.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.33 Million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.