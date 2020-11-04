Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Sporting 7.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the GOOGL stock price touched $1764 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Alphabet Inc. shares have moved 31.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have changed 21.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alphabet Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.79%, compared to 12.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.8% and 39% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.5%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.91 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.5 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $46.08 Billion and $41.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.8% for the current quarter and 17.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.53%.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.61% with a share float percentage of 80.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphabet Inc. having a total of 3840 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.37 Million shares worth more than $33.14 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.16 Billion and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 8527756 shares of worth $12.09 Billion while later fund manager owns 6.19 Million shares of worth $8.78 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.