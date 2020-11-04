ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 668,635 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.09 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -585.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.8 and 11.29% above the 52-week low of $0.621. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 891.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Despite being -0.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the TBLT stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. shares have moved -65.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed -17.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +95.8%.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.1% with a share float percentage of 6.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 798.88 Thousand shares worth more than $618.81 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 237Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.58 Thousand and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 77084 shares of worth $59.71 Thousand while later fund manager owns 41.83 Thousand shares of worth $28.38 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.