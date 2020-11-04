ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1,350,770 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $554.7 Million, closed the last trade at $5.87 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.8% during that session. The ACCO stock price is -93.87% off its 52-week high price of $11.38 and 40.2% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 687.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 568.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) trade information

Sporting 2.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the ACCO stock price touched $5.94-1 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, ACCO Brands Corporation shares have moved -37.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) have changed -1.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +138.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.29% from current levels.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACCO Brands Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.17%, compared to -34.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37% and 14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-16.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $451.93 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $385.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $537.4 Million and $384.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.9% for the current quarter and 0.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

ACCO Dividends

ACCO Brands Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.26 at a share yield of 4.55%.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.12% with a share float percentage of 97.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACCO Brands Corporation having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.27 Million shares worth more than $58.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 8.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.31 Million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 2997348 shares of worth $19.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.66 Million shares of worth $18.92 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.