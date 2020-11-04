Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,428,438 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.18 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 3.3% during that session. The VRT stock price is -5.5% off its 52-week high price of $19.18 and 73.87% above the 52-week low of $4.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Sporting 3.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the VRT stock price touched $18.65- or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co. shares have moved 65.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have changed 3.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.51% from current levels.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.4%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.06%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.79% with a share float percentage of 88.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertiv Holdings Co. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 118.26 Million shares worth more than $1.6 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE held 36.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.27 Million and represent 5.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 7903500 shares of worth $136.89 Million while later fund manager owns 5.63 Million shares of worth $76.35 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.