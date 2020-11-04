Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1,892,048 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $217.88 per share which meant it gained $6.74 on the day or 3.19% during that session. The VRTX stock price is -40.48% off its 52-week high price of $306.08 and 10.45% above the 52-week low of $195.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

Sporting 3.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the VRTX stock price touched $223.77 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares have moved 0.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have changed -15.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $288.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $220 while the price target rests at a high of $356. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.97% from current levels.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.93%, compared to 13.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.4% and 5.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +53.1%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.57 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.52 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25% for the current quarter and 8.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +118.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.34%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.35% with a share float percentage of 96.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated having a total of 1398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.51 Million shares worth more than $7.41 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 21.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.15 Billion and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 7987653 shares of worth $2.17 Billion while later fund manager owns 7.39 Million shares of worth $2.14 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.