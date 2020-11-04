Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 27,780,096 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.03 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The VALE stock price is -23.93% off its 52-week high price of $13.67 and 41.16% above the 52-week low of $6.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vale S.A. (VALE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the VALE stock price touched $11.05- or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, Vale S.A. shares have moved -16.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have changed 6.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.86% from current levels.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vale S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +43.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 733.3% and 685.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.42 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.08 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.96 Billion and $7Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.6% for the current quarter and 29.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.3%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.69 at a share yield of 6.26%.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.24% with a share float percentage of 19.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vale S.A. having a total of 479 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 149.79 Million shares worth more than $1.54 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 2.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 75.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $781.28 Million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.6% shares in the company for having 84717257 shares of worth $896.31 Million while later fund manager owns 58.7 Million shares of worth $621.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.