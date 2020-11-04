Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,030,531 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The SAND stock price is -39.32% off its 52-week high price of $10.63 and 56.49% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the SAND stock price touched $7.99-4 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have moved 2.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have changed -9.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $14.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.85% from current levels.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.22%, compared to 16.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +40%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.66% with a share float percentage of 48.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19Million shares worth more than $182.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great-West Life Assurance Company, with the holding of over 7.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.23 Million and represent 4.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 10852348 shares of worth $91.59 Million while later fund manager owns 8.69 Million shares of worth $73.36 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.55% of company’s outstanding stock.