Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 2,788,027 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.76 Million, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.5% during that session. The UONEK stock price is -570.59% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 45.1% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 821.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Sporting 3.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the UONEK stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved -46.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have changed -12.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 711.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 413.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 488.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 488.24% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-99.3%.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.93% with a share float percentage of 32.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban One, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zazove Associates Llc with over 1.7 Million shares worth more than $1.98 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Zazove Associates Llc held 4.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 Million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Zazove Convertible Securties Fund L.P. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 614875 shares of worth $1.17 Million while later fund manager owns 588.94 Thousand shares of worth $1.12 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.