Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,378,674 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $168.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.01% during that session. The SGEN stock price is -26.97% off its 52-week high price of $213.94 and 46.25% above the 52-week low of $90.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 912.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.81.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Despite being -0.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the SGEN stock price touched $198 or saw a rise of 14.9%. Year-to-date, Seagen Inc. shares have moved 47.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have changed -12.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $201.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $165 while the price target rests at a high of $254. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.08% from current levels.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seagen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -239.1%, compared to 13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 478.6% and 72.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +129.7%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $582.46 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $377Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $289.8 Million and $234.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 101% for the current quarter and 60.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-9.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32.1%.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.81% with a share float percentage of 97.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seagen Inc. having a total of 722 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 47.27 Million shares worth more than $8.03 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 27.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 18.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 Billion and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 7970922 shares of worth $1.56 Billion while later fund manager owns 3.87 Million shares of worth $757.11 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.