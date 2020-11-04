Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 2,287,087 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.91 per share which meant it lost -$1.13 on the day or -2.97% during that session. The HES stock price is -100.79% off its 52-week high price of $74.11 and 29.4% above the 52-week low of $26.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hess Corporation (HES) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Despite being -2.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the HES stock price touched $38.68- or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Hess Corporation shares have moved -44.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) have changed -2.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $74. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.88% from current levels.

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hess Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 138.95%, compared to -16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.3% and -5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-25.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.4 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.7 Billion and $1.37 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.6% for the current quarter and -19.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-17.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-24.4%.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 27 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 2.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.92%.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.55% with a share float percentage of 98.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hess Corporation having a total of 715 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 31.06 Million shares worth more than $1.61 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 Billion and represent 10.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.93% shares in the company for having 12078982 shares of worth $625.81 Million while later fund manager owns 7.9 Million shares of worth $409.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.