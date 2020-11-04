Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1,094,035 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The BRKR stock price is -23.9% off its 52-week high price of $54.49 and 30.01% above the 52-week low of $30.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 543.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 471.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) trade information

Despite being -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the BRKR stock price touched $44.76- or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Bruker Corporation shares have moved -13.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) have changed 13.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.32% from current levels.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bruker Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.02%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.9% and 92.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-7.2%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $588.99 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $464.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $599.9 Million and $424Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.8% for the current quarter and 9.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.

BRKR Dividends

Bruker Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.36%.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.36% with a share float percentage of 105.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bruker Corporation having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.61 Million shares worth more than $1Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $931.29 Million and represent 14.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 9500000 shares of worth $377.63 Million while later fund manager owns 3.72 Million shares of worth $156.31 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.