Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 1,036,716 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $346.88 Million, closed the last trade at $7.58 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 9.86% during that session. The SYRS stock price is -93.8% off its 52-week high price of $14.69 and 43.8% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 561.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Sporting 9.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the SYRS stock price touched $7.72-1 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 9.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have changed -7.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 107.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.93% from current levels.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.15%, compared to 13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.1% and 17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +435.8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.54 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $558Million and $508Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 355.2% for the current quarter and 396.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.7%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.98% with a share float percentage of 101%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.21 Million shares worth more than $99.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 24.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.6 Million and represent 14.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.06% shares in the company for having 5520217 shares of worth $52.39 Million while later fund manager owns 3.34 Million shares of worth $31.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.29% of company’s outstanding stock.