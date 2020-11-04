Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,507,261 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $160.5 per share which meant it gained $38.75 on the day or 31.83% during that session. The INSP stock price is -0.25% off its 52-week high price of $160.9 and 74.75% above the 52-week low of $40.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 242.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) trade information

Sporting 31.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the INSP stock price touched $160.9 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. shares have moved 116.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have changed 27.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $154.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $135 while the price target rests at a high of $170. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.89% from current levels.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +130.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95%, compared to 1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -39.5% and 4.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.9%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.88 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $26.91 Million and $21.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.9% for the current quarter and 42.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-49.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.8%.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.52% with a share float percentage of 108.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.99 Million shares worth more than $347.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.95 Million and represent 6.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 889407 shares of worth $106.24 Million while later fund manager owns 726.44 Thousand shares of worth $63.22 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.