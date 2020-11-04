AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 8,474,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $96.19 per share which meant it gained $8.23 on the day or 9.36% during that session. The ABBV stock price is -5.29% off its 52-week high price of $101.28 and 34.97% above the 52-week low of $62.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.48 Million shares.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

Sporting 9.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the ABBV stock price touched $97.49- or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, AbbVie Inc. shares have moved 9.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have changed 12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AbbVie Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.11%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.4% and 18.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.74 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.96 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.7 Billion and $8.62 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.9% for the current quarter and 50.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.38%.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.2 at a share yield of 5.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.09%.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.81% with a share float percentage of 70.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AbbVie Inc. having a total of 2993 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.39 Million shares worth more than $14.47 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 123.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.11 Billion and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 50224862 shares of worth $4.93 Billion while later fund manager owns 36.57 Million shares of worth $3.59 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.