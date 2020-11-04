ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1,202,197 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $483.98 Million, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The ZIOP stock price is -148.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 20.35% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the ZIOP stock price touched $2.33-3 or saw a rise of 3%. Year-to-date, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares have moved -52.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have changed -14.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 162.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +231.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.74% from current levels.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-173.4%.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.07% with a share float percentage of 51.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.48 Million shares worth more than $50.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.32 Million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 9400000 shares of worth $23.69 Million while later fund manager owns 6.15 Million shares of worth $20.18 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.