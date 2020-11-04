Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,637,057 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.79 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.94% during that session. The ESRT stock price is -156.3% off its 52-week high price of $14.84 and 10.36% above the 52-week low of $5.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Sporting 1.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the ESRT stock price touched $5.82-0 or saw a rise of 0.52%. Year-to-date, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares have moved -58.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have changed -12.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +141.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.26% from current levels.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.91 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $156.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $192.87 Million and $194.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27.5% for the current quarter and -19.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-29.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.8%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.87% with a share float percentage of 101.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.11 Million shares worth more than $161.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/, with the holding of over 15.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.05 Million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.56% shares in the company for having 12991530 shares of worth $90.94 Million while later fund manager owns 6.84 Million shares of worth $45.14 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.98% of company’s outstanding stock.