Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,101,284 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.23 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The CWK stock price is -57.22% off its 52-week high price of $20.8 and 48.3% above the 52-week low of $6.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 730.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 812.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the CWK stock price touched $13.35- or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have moved -35.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have changed 16.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.3% from current levels.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.05%, compared to -25.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.1% and -51.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-20.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.41 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.55 Billion and $1.9 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.1% for the current quarter and -26.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +100.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.3% with a share float percentage of 94.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cushman & Wakefield plc having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 47.71 Million shares worth more than $594.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 21.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.64 Million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 4972013 shares of worth $57.73 Million while later fund manager owns 4.89 Million shares of worth $52.35 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.