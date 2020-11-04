Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 1,292,274 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $924.3 Million, closed the last trade at $5.53 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.36% during that session. The CERS stock price is -43.58% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 50.99% above the 52-week low of $2.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Sporting 3.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the CERS stock price touched $5.89-6 or saw a rise of 6.19%. Year-to-date, Cerus Corporation shares have moved 31.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have changed -8.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.67% from current levels.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerus Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.49%, compared to 11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25% and 10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.66 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $26.49 Million and $24.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.5% for the current quarter and 21.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-16.5%.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.83% with a share float percentage of 83.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 30Million shares worth more than $187.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 17.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.53 Million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.25% shares in the company for having 15457670 shares of worth $110.21 Million while later fund manager owns 11.17 Million shares of worth $79.62 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.68% of company’s outstanding stock.