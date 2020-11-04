Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has a beta value of 0.6 and has seen 8,249,806 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.8 Billion, closed the recent trade at $336.5 per share which meant it gained $89.49 on the day or 36.23% during that session. The BIIB stock price is -11.44% off its 52-week high price of $374.99 and 27.71% above the 52-week low of $243.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.05.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) trade information

Sporting 36.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the BIIB stock price touched $363.92 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, Biogen Inc. shares have moved 16.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have changed 24.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $287.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $357. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.56% from current levels.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biogen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.36%, compared to 13.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -39.4% and -32.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.9%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.8 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.72 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.67 Billion and $3.53 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.7% for the current quarter and -23% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.99%.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.38% with a share float percentage of 90.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biogen Inc. having a total of 1525 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 15.63 Million shares worth more than $4.18 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 10.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.91 Billion and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.94% shares in the company for having 9141692 shares of worth $2.45 Billion while later fund manager owns 4.65 Million shares of worth $1.24 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.