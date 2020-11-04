Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 38,312,008 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.33 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.13 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The WFC stock price is -147.4% off its 52-week high price of $54.75 and 6.19% above the 52-week low of $20.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the WFC stock price touched $22.50- or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Wells Fargo & Company shares have moved -58.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have changed -7.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +193.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.93% from current levels.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.03 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.51 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $19.86 Billion and $17.72 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.2% for the current quarter and -1.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.85%.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next earnings report between January 15 and January 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 1.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.69%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.66% with a share float percentage of 66.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 2121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 303.98 Million shares worth more than $7.78 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 286.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.33 Billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 105000000 shares of worth $2.69 Billion while later fund manager owns 77.41 Million shares of worth $1.98 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.