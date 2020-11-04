Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,283,532 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.27 per share which meant it gained $1.6 on the day or 5.39% during that session. The KC stock price is -36.87% off its 52-week high price of $42.8 and 45.6% above the 52-week low of $17.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 815.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.15% with a share float percentage of 15.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carmignac Gestion with over 3.43 Million shares worth more than $107.96 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Carmignac Gestion held 13.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 3.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105Million and represent 13.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.97% shares in the company for having 992754 shares of worth $31.29 Million while later fund manager owns 830.23 Thousand shares of worth $26.17 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.32% of company’s outstanding stock.