Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 1,423,099 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $980.9 Million, closed the last trade at $31.3 per share which meant it lost -$2.44 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The ECPG stock price is -56.58% off its 52-week high price of $49.01 and 51.21% above the 52-week low of $15.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 556.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 391.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.16.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) trade information

Despite being -7.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the ECPG stock price touched $36.22- or saw a rise of 13.6%. Year-to-date, Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares have moved -11.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have changed -19.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.19% from current levels.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.2%, compared to -9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.7% and 38.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $365.07 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $347.42 Million and $347.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.1% for the current quarter and 5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 123.33% with a share float percentage of 125.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Encore Capital Group, Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.4 Million shares worth more than $150.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.34 Million and represent 11.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hennessy Focus Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.62% shares in the company for having 2702766 shares of worth $104.3 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $75.06 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.21% of company’s outstanding stock.