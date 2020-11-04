Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,048,165 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.16 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 3.38% during that session. The KTOS stock price is -10.42% off its 52-week high price of $22.26 and 75.2% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

Sporting 3.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the KTOS stock price touched $20.54- or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 11.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have changed 2.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.13% from current levels.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $218.75 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $204.69 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $185.1 Million and $168.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.2% for the current quarter and 21.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +150.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.36% with a share float percentage of 91.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.26 Million shares worth more than $144.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.33 Million and represent 7.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 3500000 shares of worth $68.43 Million while later fund manager owns 3.45 Million shares of worth $53.88 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.