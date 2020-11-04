Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,184,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.04 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 3.27% during that session. The EQX stock price is -23.73% off its 52-week high price of $13.66 and 58.06% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

Sporting 3.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the EQX stock price touched $11.46- or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 43.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) have changed -6.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.85 while the price target rests at a high of $20.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.72% from current levels.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.12% with a share float percentage of 25.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 27.03 Million shares worth more than $303.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 4.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.76 Million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 13695361 shares of worth $160.37 Million while later fund manager owns 10.71 Million shares of worth $125.41 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.