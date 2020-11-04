Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 4,230,074 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.46 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 5.13% during that session. The UNM stock price is -60.95% off its 52-week high price of $31.32 and 50.77% above the 52-week low of $9.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 Million shares.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

Sporting 5.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the UNM stock price touched $19.58- or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Unum Group shares have moved -33.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have changed 10.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.42.

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unum Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.26%, compared to -24.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.3% and -5.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-0.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.03 Billion and $2.87 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.9% for the current quarter and 5.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +120.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.87%.

UNM Dividends

Unum Group is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.14 at a share yield of 6.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.03%.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.4% with a share float percentage of 97.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unum Group having a total of 628 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.15 Million shares worth more than $433.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 18.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.33 Million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7% shares in the company for having 14250749 shares of worth $245.54 Million while later fund manager owns 5.21 Million shares of worth $86.5 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.