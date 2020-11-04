SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,296,841 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.26 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 1.97% during that session. The SWI stock price is -5.32% off its 52-week high price of $22.39 and 45.91% above the 52-week low of $11.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 888.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 586.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) trade information

Sporting 1.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the SWI stock price touched $22.39- or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, SolarWinds Corporation shares have moved 14.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) have changed 6.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.93% from current levels.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SolarWinds Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.12%, compared to 4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.2% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.7%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $263.94 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $269.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $249.39 Million and $248.46 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.8% for the current quarter and 8.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +117.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.3%.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.62% with a share float percentage of 101.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SolarWinds Corporation having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 130.12 Million shares worth more than $2.3 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 41.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thoma Bravo, LP, with the holding of over 106.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.87 Billion and represent 33.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 2669240 shares of worth $49.01 Million while later fund manager owns 1.91 Million shares of worth $38.91 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.