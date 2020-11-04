Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has a beta value of 3.16 and has seen 1,237,552 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $413.89 Million, closed the last trade at $1.88 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The ERF stock price is -290.96% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 38.83% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Sporting 1.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the ERF stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, Enerplus Corporation shares have moved -73.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) have changed 1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enerplus Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.59%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.3% and -41.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.79 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $248.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $224.62 Million and $202.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.6% for the current quarter and 22.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-173.4%.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 4.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.8%.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.47% with a share float percentage of 58.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enerplus Corporation having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. with over 20.9 Million shares worth more than $59.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 14.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.09 Million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 3882530 shares of worth $9.63 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $4.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.