GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 2,894,353 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $108.21 per share which meant it gained $18.92 on the day or 21.19% during that session. The GWPH stock price is -31.21% off its 52-week high price of $141.98 and 37.18% above the 52-week low of $67.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 367.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 391.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) trade information

Sporting 21.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the GWPH stock price touched $109.87 or saw a rise of 1.51%. Year-to-date, GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved 3.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) have changed 16.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $184, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $126 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +149.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.44% from current levels.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 695.83%, compared to 11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.9% and -8.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +63.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +97.6%.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.49% with a share float percentage of 83.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GW Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 3.71 Million shares worth more than $455Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 2.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.43 Million and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.47% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $194.7 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $175.17 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.82% of company’s outstanding stock.