Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1,024,036 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.72 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 5.16% during that session. The TV stock price is -87.65% off its 52-week high price of $12.61 and 30.8% above the 52-week low of $4.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Sporting 5.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the TV stock price touched $6.91-2 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares have moved -42.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have changed 6.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.46 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.1% for the current quarter and -0.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-1.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-22.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.2%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.54% with a share float percentage of 48.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 67.9 Million shares worth more than $355.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the holding of over 64.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $339.3 Million and represent 11.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.67% shares in the company for having 50125880 shares of worth $262.66 Million while later fund manager owns 27.07 Million shares of worth $141.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.68% of company’s outstanding stock.