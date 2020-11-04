Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,454,950 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The FOX stock price is -45.47% off its 52-week high price of $38.84 and 28.35% above the 52-week low of $19.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fox Corporation (FOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) trade information

Despite being -0.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the FOX stock price touched $28.86- or saw a rise of 7.48%. Year-to-date, Fox Corporation shares have moved -26.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) have changed -5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.35% from current levels.

Fox Corporation (FOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.49% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.3% and 55.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.84 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.37 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $7.42 Billion and $7.94 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.7% for the current quarter and 5.5% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.2%.

FOX Dividends

Fox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.46 at a share yield of 1.81%.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.73% with a share float percentage of 97.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Corporation having a total of 513 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.64 Million shares worth more than $473.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.43 Million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 5780000 shares of worth $161.67 Million while later fund manager owns 5.61 Million shares of worth $150.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.