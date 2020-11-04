First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 2,586,052 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.14 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 5% during that session. The FBP stock price is -54.2% off its 52-week high price of $11.01 and 50.98% above the 52-week low of $3.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First BanCorp. (FBP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) trade information

Sporting 5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the FBP stock price touched $7.19-0 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, First BanCorp. shares have moved -32.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) have changed 26.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.96% from current levels.

First BanCorp. (FBP) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $180.75 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $178.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $131.46 Million and $140.66 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.5% for the current quarter and 27.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-16.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-17.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.2%.

FBP Dividends

First BanCorp. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 26 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 3.08%.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.74% with a share float percentage of 95.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First BanCorp. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 31.99 Million shares worth more than $178.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.97 Million and represent 10.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 13540504 shares of worth $70.68 Million while later fund manager owns 6.86 Million shares of worth $37.32 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.