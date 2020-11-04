Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 2,854,569 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.03 Billion, closed the recent trade at $32.18 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.72% during that session. The BAM stock price is -41.73% off its 52-week high price of $45.61 and 32.97% above the 52-week low of $21.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Sporting 0.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the BAM stock price touched $32.21- or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares have moved -16.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) have changed -5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.3% from current levels.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.3% over the past 6 months, compared to -25.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23% and -20.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.84 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.78 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.88 Billion and $17.82 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.4% for the current quarter and -28.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -49.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.43%.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.5%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.39%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.08% with a share float percentage of 83.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. having a total of 833 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Partners Value Investments LP with over 128.76 Million shares worth more than $4.24 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Partners Value Investments LP held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 97.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.22 Billion and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Principal Mid Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 23281951 shares of worth $752.71 Million while later fund manager owns 22.54 Million shares of worth $745.3 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.